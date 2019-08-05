Sakis Rouvas | Amfilochia | August 7

Greek pop star Sakis Rouvas will be performing in the northwestern town of Amfilochia this Wednesday. Sakis has found much commercial success throughout his career, representing Greece in the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest. The Corfu-native has received myriad music awards and was listed by Forbes as the third-most-influential celebrity in Greece. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 12 euros at www.viva.gr.



Amfilochia Port, tel 694.612.9966, vasilisro@gmail.com