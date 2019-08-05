Tough fines for drivers that flout smoking rules

Drivers of taxis, buses and other forms of public transport who smoke while on the job will be fined 1,500 euros and have their license revoked for a month, according to new traffic rules and a circular issued by the Health Ministry Monday.



At the same time, if there is a child under the age of 12 in the vehicle, the fine will rise to 3,000 euros.



Moreover, drivers of private vehicles who smoke while a youngster under the age of 12 is also in the vehicle will be fined 1,500 euros and have their license revoked.



They will be hit with the same penalty even if it is another passenger smoking in the vehicle.