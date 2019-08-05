Qatari boat to dock in Piraeus on World Cup promo tour

A 40-meter traditional wooden ship from the Gulf state of Qatar is expected to dock at Marina Zeas in Piraeus Wednesday after sailing from the popular island resort of Mykonos.



The Al Mubaraki, which will be open to the public, is a traditional sail-powered boat manned by a crew of 16. Its four-month journey from Qatar to a total of 11 ports will also include a stop at the Ionian island of Corfu before it crosses the Adriatic Sea on its way to Italy.



The tour is part of the promotion campaign for the FIFA 2022 World Cup that will take place in Qatar. The boat will remain at Marina Zeas until Monday.