There is little surprise in the fact that Movement for Change still defends the 1982 law that prohibited police from entering university grounds; the center-left party is still trying to prove itself as the political reincarnation of socialist PASOK.

What is hard to understand is the party’s concern that somehow abolishing this law will result in a police-ruled state of terror on university campuses.

The party’s objection to a provision allowing the authorities to “intervene” on university grounds is nothing more than a piece of opposition theater and the government has no reason to back down from its decision to move ahead with scrapping the prohibition.