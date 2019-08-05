Greek PM welcomes national homeless soccer team

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Monday welcomed the Greek Homeless Football Team at Maximos Mansion in Athens following the squad’s return from the 17th Homeless World Cup in Cardiff, capital of Wales, which finished this weekend. “You are a beacon of optimism and you show us that whatever difficulties one may face, one can overcome, by the power of one’s will,” said Mitsotakis “A thousand thumbs-up, not only for the football successes but for your [humanitarian] work in general,” he said. Greece was one of 50 countries represented in the competition. Team South Africa beat Austria 5-4 in Saturday’s final. [Intime News]