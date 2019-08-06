Nearly 1.1 million tourists visited Greece from the US in 2018, against 613,000 a decade earlier, while American tourists have already spent 118.9 percent more at 75.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2019, year-on-year, indicating a surge in interest.

Data from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) showed that American tourists brought in revenues of over 1 billion euros in 2018, against 726 million in 2008, while overnight stays rose to 11.7 million last year from 7.8 million a decade earlier.

Year-on-year, arrivals from the US grew 26.9 percent in 2018, behind the UK, Germany, France and Italy.