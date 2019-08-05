BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
EY to create AI center in Greece

[REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann]

International consultancy Ernst & Young (EY) will create an Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in Greece, in cooperation with the Demokritos National Center for Scientific Research and its Software and Knowledge Engineering Laboratory.

A group of researchers – 20 in the first year, to be expanded in subsequent years – will work on how AI can improve text mining.

The research should benefit EY’s digital services and help develop patents.

The results will be published in scientific journals.

