PM meets with new national security adviser

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis had his first official meeting Monday at Maximos Mansion in Athens with Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos who was appointed to the new post of national security adviser to the prime minister’s office last week.



Diakopoulos, who has had long experience in the armed forces, will also be secretary of the Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA), tasked with coordinating issues of national security.



Sources reiterated Monday that the post’s creation is part of a bid by the government to modernize Greece’s national security policy.



The post will serve as a link between the prime minister and the Defense Ministry.