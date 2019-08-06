More firemen sent to assist in Xylokastro wildfire

Greece’s fire service on Tuesday boosted a unit sent to fight a blaze which broke out on Monday night in a forested area of Xylokastro, at the regional unit of Corinthia.

As of Tuesday, there were four additional teams comprised of 24 men in total, as well as the 40 firemen with 19 fire engines who were initially sent in the area.



The fire service said the blaze was far from inhabited areas.