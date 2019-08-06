NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Maria Antoniou appointed head of PM's office in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday appointed Maria Antoniou head of the prime minister's office in Thessaloniki.

In a press release issued by the PM's office, it said the office in Thessaloniki "must acquire a key role and essence" in its relations with citizens but in its cooperation with the Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace and the local authorities, to "contribute in the region's development and to the promotion of Macedonia brand."

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 