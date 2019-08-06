Maria Antoniou appointed head of PM's office in Thessaloniki

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday appointed Maria Antoniou head of the prime minister's office in Thessaloniki.



In a press release issued by the PM's office, it said the office in Thessaloniki "must acquire a key role and essence" in its relations with citizens but in its cooperation with the Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace and the local authorities, to "contribute in the region's development and to the promotion of Macedonia brand."