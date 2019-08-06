Mitsotakis meets Egyptian billionaire businessman Sawiris

Egyptian billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris has reportedly expressed an interest in investing in Greece.



Sawiris, who is executive chairman of Orascom Investment Holding Group, declared his intentions during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.



According to the same reports, the Greek premier voiced the government’s determination to improve the business environment and attract foreign investment.



No more information was immediately available about the meeting.