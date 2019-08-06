Keros & Daskalio | Ano Koufonissi | To September 30

The Archaeological Collection of Koufonissi, housed near the island's port, presents a selection of fascinating finds from excavations carried out by the British School at Athens and the University of Cambridge for more than a decade on the nearby islet of Daskalio, once a promontory of Keros, where they discovered the remains of Early Cycladic (3,200-2,100 BC) settlements. The exhibition is arranged in two sections, with the first showing evidence of life at Daskalio and the extensive trade networks it had developed, and the second dedicated to the excavation. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 9.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge.