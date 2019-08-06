Acropolis lift breaks down, again

A platform lift for disabled persons at the Acropolis Hill is out of service due to a faulty component, officials said Tuesday.



If a spare part is not available in Greece, it will have to be ordered from Germany which would mean a waiting period of four days, officials said.



Installed in 2004 as part of an effort to make Athens more accessible during the Olympics and Paralympics, the cage-like elevator has become increasingly prone to failure.



Greece’s culture minister has said that a new elevator will be installed in the coming months.