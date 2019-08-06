Justinian Fortresses | Thessaloniki | To September 30

“From Macedonian to Thessalian Tempi” at the Museum of Byzantine Culture showcases five fortification sites – Rentina, the fortification wall of Cassandreia and the castles of Pydna, Platamon and Velika – from Macedonia and Thessaly which were founded, constructed or renovated during the reign of Justinian I (527-565). Particular importance is given to the communication and the networks of roads that have formed between the fortifications and to the economic and commercial relations that have developed in the region. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr