NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Koumoutsakos, island MPs meet over migration

TAGS: Migration

Alternate Minister of Citizens’ Protection Giorgos Koumoutsakos (also responsible for migration issues) on Tuesday met with MPs representing Greece’s eastern Aegean islands to discuss the ongoing migration crisis and its impact on local communities.

According to a ministry statement, talks centered on the problems caused by the overcrowding of migrant facilities, the need for increased border protection and impact on the islands’ tourism sector.

Officials also discussed ways of accelerating asylum procedures and speeding up returns to Turkey.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 