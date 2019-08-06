Koumoutsakos, island MPs meet over migration

Alternate Minister of Citizens’ Protection Giorgos Koumoutsakos (also responsible for migration issues) on Tuesday met with MPs representing Greece’s eastern Aegean islands to discuss the ongoing migration crisis and its impact on local communities.



According to a ministry statement, talks centered on the problems caused by the overcrowding of migrant facilities, the need for increased border protection and impact on the islands’ tourism sector.



Officials also discussed ways of accelerating asylum procedures and speeding up returns to Turkey.