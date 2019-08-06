Antetokounmpo says would swap NBA MVP award for World Cup title

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has said he would swap his NBA most valuable player award for a FIBA Basketball World Cup title.



“I would exchange the MVP title for the gold medal in China,” the 24-year-old told the FIBA Basketball website in an interview ahead of the World Cup in China starting August 31.



Dubbed “the Greek Freak,” Giannis will be joined by two of his four brothers in his efforts to win Greece one of the medals in China, namely 26-year-old Thanasis, who plays for Athens club Panathinaikos, and 21-year-old Dallas Mavericks power forward Kostas, who will represent Greece for the first time.



“We’re just trying to encourage each other and get better,” Giannis said.



“It is an incredible feeling that all three of us are together. We have worked very hard to get here and to achieve this. That’s why I know that our mother is proud, as is our father, who I’m sure is watching us from the heavens.”



Greece will play in Group F against Brazil, New Zealand and Montenegro. Greece was eliminated in the round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup in Spain.