THI funds sustainable fishing school

The Hellenic Initiative, a group founded by entrepreneurs of the Greek diaspora, has donated $20,000 to Enaleia, a school teaching the merits of sustainable fishing to Greek fishermen.



Over the last two years, 63 new fishermen and 130 active professionals have attended the school, learning to maximize their revenue while minimizing wasteful fishing, branding their products and protecting the environment.



The school uses 10 fishing boats to gather an estimated 2.5 tons of plastics from the sea with their nets each month.



The Hellenic Initiative’s donation will go toward online instruction.