Young Greek powers to first place in Microsoft competition

Greece’s Kyriakos Chatziefthymiadis, who won first place in this year’s Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in the PowerPoint category, poses with his prize. “There were times when I was very stressed about whether I would be able to complete the tasks in the allocated time, but since my name was announced I have been feeling a joy that cannot be put into words. This championship has changed my life a great deal,” the 17 year-old student said in the ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The competition’s 18th edition attracted more than 850,000 contestants from 119 countries. Students aged 13-22 compete in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.