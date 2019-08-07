MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Young Greek powers to first place in Microsoft competition

TAGS: Technology

Greece’s Kyriakos Chatziefthymiadis, who won first place in this year’s Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in the PowerPoint category, poses with his prize. “There were times when I was very stressed about whether I would be able to complete the tasks in the allocated time, but since my name was announced I have been feeling a joy that cannot be put into words. This championship has changed my life a great deal,” the 17 year-old student said in the ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The competition’s 18th edition attracted more than 850,000 contestants from 119 countries. Students aged 13-22 compete in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

