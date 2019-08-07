The civil sector needs to be restaffed with capable people who do not rely on political affiliations.



News of failed politicians and party hacks being appointed to management positions in the broader public sector is truly disappointing. This is not the example the new government wants to be setting.



The prime minister himself was prepared to defy political sensibilities by appointing ministers outside the ranks of his party. If his model is replicated across the board, it will not only result in a more efficient civil service but will also help change the prevalent political mentality.