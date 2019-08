PAOK Salonica and visiting Ajax Amsterdam settled for a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night in in the first leg of the third qualifying round of this year’s Champions League.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Ajax before PAOK responded with two goals by Chuba Apkom and Leo Matos.

The Dutch side, last year’s semifinalist, leveled with Klaas Jan Huntelaar.

The result gave Ajax a slight advantage going into the second leg of the tie.