Energy officials from Greece, Cyprus, Israel and US meet in Athens

Officials from Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States are meeting in Athens Wednesday to discuss energy issues.



Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Georgios Lakkotrypis, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and US Assistant Secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon will meet at the Hilton Athens to discuss areas of potential cooperation and to promote construction of the EastMed pipeline which will link gas reserves from Israel and Cyprus to Greece and Italy.



The officials plan to set up a working committee of high-level officials to identify specific cooperation projects and ways to implement them.