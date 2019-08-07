SDOE checks expose tax evasion

Two enterprises, one beach bar and one restaurant, have been shut down by inspectors of Greece’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) carrying out checks in the Peloponnese and in Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece.



On-site audits were conducted between August 2-4.



According to the department’s report, the bar had failed to report transactions worth 245.4 euros while the restaurant had not reported transactions worth 171.3 euros.



SDOE reported a total of 31 violations in 13 firms, mostly restaurants, tavernas and beach bars. Of these violations, six concerned tax code violations and 25 breaches of employment legislation.