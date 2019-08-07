Acropolis lift out of service until next week

A platform lift for disabled persons at the Acropolis Hill that broke down Tuesday is expected to go back into operation next week, culture ministry officials said Wednesday.



A spare part was ordered from Germany which means a waiting period of four days, officials said.



Installed in 2004 as part of an effort to make Athens more accessible during the Olympics and Paralympics, the cage-like elevator has become increasingly prone to failure.



The country’s new culture minister has said that a new elevator will be installed in the coming months.