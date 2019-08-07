Ireon Music Festival | Samos | August 7-9

In its 16th outing, the Ireon Music Festival will delight rock and hip-hop fans with a lineup that includes Social Waste, Planet of Zeus, Rena Morfi, Locomondo, Zvoures and Giannis Haroulis. Since its inception, the festival has continued to grow, bringing together local musicians and international artists for three days in the southern Samos village of Ireon. The concerts begin at 9 p.m. each night. Tickets should be reserved online at wwww.ireon-music-festival-samos.gr and purchased at the festival entrance.

Ireon, Samos