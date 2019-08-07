Aegina International Music Festival | Aegina | August 7-31

Dora Bakopoulos, the artistic director of the Aegina International Music Festival, will be inaugurating the 14th edition of the annual event on the Saronic island on August 7. For almost three weeks, classical music aficionados will be able to enjoy performances by a plethora of musicians from Greece and abroad. The majority of events will take place at the Church of Aghia Sotira and the final day of performances, featuring musicians Maria Farantouri, Elli Paspala, Katerina Polemi, Takis Farazis and David Lynch, will take place on Avra Beach. Tickets cost 7 to 10 euros (or 50 euros for a festival pass) and are available from the Aiakeion cafe in Aegina port. For program details, visit www.aeginamusicfestival.com.