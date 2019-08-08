Lovable British frenemies Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon have embarked on their fourth food and travel adventure, and this time they plan to argue over souvlaki and moussaka.

“The Trip,” a semi-improvised travelogue series, has chronicled Coogan and Brydon’s trips around Northern England (2010), Italy (2014) and Spain (2017), with the comedians starring as fictional versions of themselves. In a June 12 Twitter post, Brydon teased the franchise’s newest installment, writing, “Filming begins on The Trip to Greece.”



Though episode details have not been released, the dynamic duo’s Greek travels will once again feature their clashing personalities: Brydon optimistic and Coogan lamenting his underappreciated superstardom.

According to the Hellenic Film Commission (HFC), “The Trip to Greece” will showcase the comedians visiting many of Greece’s historical sites and monuments, including the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus and more.

“We discussed where we would go after Spain and Italy, and Greece came up because of the obvious very rich Greek mythology and philosophy,” Coogan told the HFC. “We eat real food in the restaurants, from very high-end menus to simple restaurants. It’s an exploration of the culinary side of Greece,” he added.

Freckled with banter, countryside landscapes and witty impressions of Michael Caine, the sitcom franchise has evolved into a foodie favorite since its first installment. Directed by Michael Winterbottom, “The Trip to Greece” was made possible through the HFC, which secured permits for filming in many of Greece’s archaeological sites.

“Spending a month in Greece was the most magical experience,” Brydon told the HFC. “The beauty and variety of landscape, the food, the incredible cultural heritage and the wonderful crystal-clear seas.”

Brydon has been flexing his comedy muscles since 1985, winning praise for his role as Bryn West in Ruth Jones and James Corden’s “Gavin & Stacey.” His comedic chops as a character actor prepared him well for the first installment of “The Trip.” Alongside Coogan, the winner of numerous BAFTA awards and widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians of the 21st century, Brydon excelled in the franchise’s debut.



Sky Atlantic’s “The Trip to Greece,” which began filming in June, will be broadcast on Sky One and Now TV in 2020.