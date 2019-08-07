Greek police confirmed Wednesday that a body found at the bottom of a ravine at the Aegean island of Ikaria belongs to the British scientist who went missing while on holiday.

The body of Natalie Christopher, who comes from London but lived in Cyprus, was found at the bottom of a ravine near the rented rooms where she was holidaying with her partner. She wore her running shoes had her mobile phone with her.



Rescuers told state-run broadcaster ERT that the woman may have slipped and suffered fatal injuries while rock climbing.



Christopher had been reported missing by her 38-year-old partner after going for a run on Monday morning.



The couple had been spending vacation time on the Greek island since August 3 and they were scheduled to fly back to Cyprus on Monday afternoon.



Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades extended his condolences to the family and friends of the scientist.

“I was saddened to hear of the tragic outcome of the search operation [in Ikaria] and the fate of Natalie Christopher. A young scientist and active citizen who had her entire life ahead of her and so much to offer was unjustly lost. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and her friends,” he said in a tweet.

Police, firefighters, volunteers and the coast guard had been scouring the mountainous area where Christopher had been staying, while a police unit with geolocation equipment had been sent to the island to assist in the search operation.