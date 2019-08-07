Boss on Crete ‘pulled gun on’ employee

A cafe owner on the island of Crete allegedly threatened an employee with a gun during an altercation, according to a complaint filed with police on Wednesday by the president of the local workers center in Iraklio.



The complaint said the two men clashed after the employee realized that the owner wasn’t paying into his social security fund (IKA).



The incident occurred a few days ago after IKA inspectors showed up at the cafe.



The owner told the employee to leave so that inspectors wouldn’t find out that he was uninsured.



The owner and the employee clashed as the latter was under the impression that his IKA payments were being covered.