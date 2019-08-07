Frigoglass posts double-digit growth

Freezer and glass bottle and jar manufacturer Frigoglass saw its sales rise 14.2 percent in the second quarter of 2019, to 162.69 million, up from 142.44 million in the same period in 2018.



The growth allowed it to get into the black, with a net profit of 8.77 million, compared to an 836,000-euro loss in the same period last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes and asset depreciation (EBITDA) rose 27.2 percent to 29.62 million euros.