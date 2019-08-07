Bidding almost complete on Eurobank property portfolios

Bidding for the sale of two property portfolios owned by Eurobank is expected to be completed early next week, at the latest.



The Star and Opus portfolios comprise a total of over 900 properties that the bank foreclosed on, acquired through auction or which failed to sell at a satisfactory price at auction.



The book value of these properties is close to 120 million euros.



The Star portfolio, with a book value of 30.6 million, contains mostly residential properties (410 out of a total of 655), while the Opus portfolio, with a book value of 88 million, contains 258 offices, shops and warehouses.