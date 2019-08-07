BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Bidding almost complete on Eurobank property portfolios

TAGS: Property, Banking

Bidding for the sale of two property portfolios owned by Eurobank is expected to be completed early next week, at the latest. 


The Star and Opus portfolios comprise a total of over 900 properties that the bank foreclosed on, acquired through auction or which failed to sell at a satisfactory price at auction.

The book value of these properties is close to 120 million euros.

The Star portfolio, with a book value of 30.6 million, contains mostly residential properties (410 out of a total of 655), while the Opus portfolio, with a book value of 88 million, contains 258 offices, shops and warehouses.

