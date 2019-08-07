Cypriot minister expresses 'shock' at death of British scientist

Cypriot Justice and Public Order Minister Giorgos Savvidis on Wednesday expressed his shock at the news of the death of a British scientist who went missing while on holiday on a Greek island.



The body of Natalie Christopher, who comes from London but lived in Cyprus, was found at the bottom of a ravine near the rented rooms where she was holidaying with her partner. She had her mobile phone with her and wore her running shoes. The woman had been reported missing after going for a run on Monday morning.



“It is with shock that I have just officially been informed by the Greek Minister of Civil Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, that the body found earlier this afternoon in a ravine in Ikaria unfortunately belonged to Natalie Christopher,” he said in a written statement.



Savvidis expressed his condolences of Cyprus to the family and friends of the woman.



Greek authorities are working to determine the cause of death.



