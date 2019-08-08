Six arrested for drugs in Athens' Exarchia district

A drug sweep by the Greek Police (ELAS) in Exarchia Square and the nearby area around the Athens University of Business and Economics on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of six suspects on dealing and possession charges, ELAS said on Thursday.

The sweep was part of a broader crackdown targeting the trade in illegal narcotics in a part of the Greek capital that is notorious for street crime.

According to ELAS, the six suspects are all foreign nationals and also face charges of illegal entry into the country as they did not have proper travel documents.

A search revealed them to be carrying over 600 grams of cannabis in total.