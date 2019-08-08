German ambassador commemorates victims of WWII massacre

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Greece Ernst Reichel commemorated on Wednesday the victims of a Nazi massacre in the Achaia mountain town of Kalavryta in World War II.

“Today in Kalavryta, I paid tribute to the hundreds of villagers massacred by German occupants in WW II,” Reichel said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, along with a photograph of him in front of a memorial to the estimated 1,200 townsfolk who were killed in reprisal executions in December 1943.

“This is only one small part of the horror and grief Nazi Germany brought over Greece, and all of Europe,” added Reichel, who took up the post of German ambassador in Athens last month.