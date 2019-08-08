Suspected armed robber identified as escaped convict

A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery on a bank in the western coastal town of Parga has been identified as a convict who escaped from Patra Prison in 2012, the Greek Police (ELAS), said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Albanian convict was arrested on Wednesday evening by an off-duty police officer and was later allegedly identified as having taken part in Monday's heist by footage from security cameras.

A search of his house reportedly uncovered 8,240 euros in cash, which is thought to be part of the 26,630-euro haul the 35-year-old and an accomplice made off with. Officers also found a gun and a forged Italian identity card.

A search into his criminal record, meanwhile, revealed that he had absconded from prison leave in January 2012, while serving a 12-year sentence for robbery, illegal possession of a weapon and drugs, as well as illegal entry into the country. He was also later convicted to an additional 19 years for other crimes.

Police are still looking for his accomplice.

No one was injured in Monday's bank heist, where the two assailants fired shots into the air to frighten staff and customers.