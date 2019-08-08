The Jive Aces | Epirus | August 9

UK swing band the Jive Aces will be performing at the Municipal Gardens in Preveza on Friday, August 9. After going viral on YouTube with their recording of “Bring Me Sunshine,” the six-member outfit launched into mainstream culture. They have released 11 albums and were semifinalists in Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. Known for their uplifting and optimistic renditions of classic songs as well as original numbers, the Jive Aces have performed all around the world, with special appearances at the Glastonbury Festival and even for Queen Elizabeth II. The concert begins at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for 15 euros at www.viva.gr. To learn more about the band, visit www.jiveaces.com.



