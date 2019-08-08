Akar: Turkey will not accept 'usurpation' of Turkish-Cypriot rights

File photo

Ankara will not accept “a usurpation” of the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots “with a fait accompli” in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.

“We are awaiting an answer to this hand. We hope that all relevant parties, especially the Greek Cypriots, understand our conciliatory and sincere approach and respond in kind,” Akar was quoted as saying by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, during an event held at the occupied northern part of Cyprus.



Ahead of Friday’s crucial meeting between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez announced that a second exploration vessel will be dispatched to the Eastern Mediterranean by the end of August, bringing the total number of Turkish vessels in the region to four.