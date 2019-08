After 21 years of excavations on the uninhabited Aegean islet of Despotiko, some 28 nautical miles south of Delos, archaeologists say there is still much more to discover. Meanwhile, work continues to restore columns and other architectural structures on the site which is expected to open to visitors in about two years. “In almost every excavation season this rich sanctuary of Apollo confirms that it was much larger than the famous sanctuary of Delos,” archaeologist Yannos Kourayos.