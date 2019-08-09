Athens ranks middle among European airport taxi fares

The cost of a taxi ride from Athens International Airport (AIA) to the city center is around the European average, according to travel website AirMundo which compared the rates at the 50 busiest airports in Europe for its annual summer report.

Tourists flying into Athens will pay an average of 38 euros to cover the 34 kilometers from AIA to Syntagma Square by cab, or 1.20 euros per kilometer.

This price places Athens in 18th position on the list. The European average is 40 euros.

The airports from which it costs the most to reach the city center by taxi are Milan Bergamo (105 euros), London Stansted (104 euros) and London Luton (99 euros), while the cheapest cab rides are to be had from Bucharest’s Henri Coanda (10 euros), Warsaw Chopin (9 euros) and Antalya Airport in Turkey (8 euros).