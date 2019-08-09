Plans afoot for a cleaner and safer Athens

A new model of cooperation and coordination of action between the City of Athens and relevant ministries was launched Thursday at a meeting between representatives of all interested parties so that actions are taken to make Athens cleaner, safer and more functional. The initiative seeks to heal the wounds caused by the country’s financial crisis and to make the capital more welcoming to residents and visitors. Meetings will take place every six to eight weeks to ensure the initiative doesn’t get bogged down in bureaucracy, as has been the case with so many ambitious plans in the past.