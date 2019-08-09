It would have been great if legislation scrapping the so-called university asylum had been passed with a broader majority.



It is nevertheless important that, thanks to the persistence of the conservative prime minister and on the initiative of a young politician, a law was passed which leaves no room for misinterpretations and which finally puts an end to the unacceptable status quo.



Authorities across the country must be united in their implementation of the law. On the other hand, prudence and moderation are needed. Well-known reactionary forces will attempt to stage a new uprising of sorts in reaction to the measures.