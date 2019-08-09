PM meets with French finance minister ahead of Paris visit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Friday for talks that focused on bilateral relations between the two allies, but also on European matters.

Friday's meeting comes ahead of a planned trip by Mitsotakis to Paris, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, and is said by government sources to have taken place in a “very friendly climate.”

In a tweet, Le Maire hailed the “very good” meeting with Mitsotakis, saying that they discussed the “future of the eurozone and the strengthening of our bilateral economic and financial relationship.”

Le Maire also met earlier with Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras.

Mitsotakis is planning several trips to European capitals in the coming weeks, hoping to drum up support for his government's reform plan and for lower primary surplus targets.