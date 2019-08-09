Tax inspectors attacked during check on pizza restaurant

Two tax inspectors came under attack while checking the books of a pizza restaurant in the seaside village of Platanias near Volos in central Greece on Thursday, with one of the two officials having to be hospitalized with a fractured arm.

The inspectors, a man and a woman, were set upon by the husband of the restaurant's owner when they informed her that she would be cited for three violations.

The assailant, who is at large, reportedly hit the male inspector in the arm, fracturing his ulna, and then tried to hit the female inspector with a chair. He ran off in order to elude arrest by police who were dispatched to the scene.

The perpetrator's wife and owner of the restaurant was questioned and then released from custody.

The head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, which has jurisdiction over the inspectors, Giorgos Pitsilis contacted Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Friday to receive assurances that the perpetrator would be tracked down and arrested. He also informed Finance Minister Christos Staikouras of the incident.