Greek PM meets with Eldorado Gold CEO

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the chief executive officer of Canadian miner Eldorado Gold, George Burns, his Athens said on Friday.

According to the announcement, the prime minister reiterated the government's support for the company's investment plans in Greece on the condition that it respects environmental regulations and generates jobs.

Burns, for his part, expressed the company's commitment to working with the government on ensuring that these terms are met.

The meeting was attended by ministers for Development Adonis Georgiadis and Environment and Energy Kostis Hatzidakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos and Eldorado Gold Greece's vice-president Christos Balaskas.