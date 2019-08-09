Full Moon | Around Greece | August 11-19

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, there will be free entrance to countless archaeological sites and museums across Greece on the night of the August full moon on Thursday, many of which will also be hosting live music events. The week from August 11 to 19 will also see a number of sites and museums holding special events to make the occasion. In Athens, for example, visitors will be able to attend a concert of Greek music in the courtyard of the Acropolis Museum, while Thessaloniki’s Museum of Byzantine Culture will be hosting “Full Moon at the Museum,” featuring popular songs from both the Greek and international repertoires. August 15 is also one of the biggest religious holidays in Greece, marking the Dormition of Virgin Mary, and many churches and monasteries will be holding celebrations on the day too. For more information, visit www.culture.gr.