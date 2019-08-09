WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The Postman Always Rings Twice | Athens | August 10

“Park Your Cinema” is back for the summer season with free screenings of classic films on a giant screen in the park at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. On Saturday, August 10, the screening on the SNFCC’s Great Lawn will be Tay Garnett’s noir classic “The Postman Always Rings Twice” from 1946, featuring Lana Turner, John Garfield, Cecil Kellaway, Hume Cronyn, Leon Ames and Audrey Totter. No pre-registration is required, but visitors are advised to bring insect repellent as well as mats or blankets to sit on. The screening starts at 9 p.m. New movies will be announced each month at www.snfcc.org. Films are in English with Greek subtitles.
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
tel 216.809.1000

