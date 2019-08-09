NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek PM extends condolences over Takis’ death

TAGS: Culture, Visual Arts

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has extended his condolences to the family of the innovative Greek sculptor Takis who died at the age of 93.

In a tweet, Mitsotakis described Takis as a “worldwide Greek. A pioneer, heretical, inexhaustibly creative, he opened new avenues in art.”

The artist’s death was announced Friday by the foundation that bears his name.

