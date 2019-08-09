Greek PM extends condolences over Takis’ death
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has extended his condolences to the family of the innovative Greek sculptor Takis who died at the age of 93.
In a tweet, Mitsotakis described Takis as a “worldwide Greek. A pioneer, heretical, inexhaustibly creative, he opened new avenues in art.”
The artist’s death was announced Friday by the foundation that bears his name.