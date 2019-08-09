Industrial output rises 0.3 percent y/y in June

Greek industrial output rose 0.3 percent in June compared to the same month last year, after a revised 0.1 percent decline in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.



Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 1.0 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 0.4 percent.



Electricity production declined 2.2 percent with water output up 0.6 percent.

[Reuters]