Migrant bites police officer in Thessaloniki

A 23-year-old Iranian migrant was arrested on Friday in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after reportedly biting a riot police officer’s leg.



The incident occurred when police were dispatched to break up a minor scuffle that the man was involved in at a migrant center in an area near Thessaloniki’s main train station.



The man, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded at a Thessaloniki police precinct.