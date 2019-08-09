NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Migrant bites police officer in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Crime, Migration

A 23-year-old Iranian migrant was arrested on Friday in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after reportedly biting a riot police officer’s leg.

The incident occurred when police were dispatched to break up a minor scuffle that the man was involved in at a migrant center in an area near Thessaloniki’s main train station.

The man, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded at a Thessaloniki police precinct.

