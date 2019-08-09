Second assault on tax officers in 10 days

After the second attack on tax inspectors in 10 days, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced on Friday that penalties will be made tougher for assailants.



The latest attack took place on Thursday in the seaside village of Platanias near Volos in central Greece, when two tax inspectors were assaulted while checking the books of a pizza restaurant.



One of the two officials was hospitalized with a fractured arm.



The inspectors, a man and a woman, were set upon by the husband of the restaurant’s owner when they informed her that she would be cited for three violations.



The assailant, who remains at large, reportedly hit the male inspector in the arm, fracturing his ulna, and then tried to hit the female inspector with a chair.



He ran off in order to elude arrest by police who were dispatched to the scene.



The perpetrator’s wife was questioned and then released from custody.



On July 31, two tax inspectors came under attack in the Cretan port of Rethymno after attempting to conduct a check on a truck driver.