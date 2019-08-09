State mechanism on full alert for wildfires

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has declared a state of alert for Saturday, warning of an acute danger of wildfires across large parts of the countries.



The highest state of alert (Category 5) has been called for Attica, including the island of Kythira, parts of central Greece (eastern Viotia, central and southern Evia) and the Peloponnese (Corinth, Argolida and eastern Lakonia).



A Category 4 state of alert has been declared for the islands of the northern Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria), the Peloponnese, parts of central Greece (Evia, Skyros, Viotia, Fthiotida, Fokida), western Greece (Achaia, Ileia) and the Ionian island of Zakynthos.



The secretariat has informed all fire departments as well as the regional and municipal authorities in the above areas and the country’s armed forces.



In Category 4 cases and above, vehicles and pedestrians are prohibited from wooded areas, while police will be stationed at forest entrance areas to implement the ban.



The army and police will also survey the danger zones from land and air.